Fakhar Zaman ready to bat in lower order in New Zealand T20Is

AUCKLAND - Top-order batter Fakhar Zaman has said that he is ready to bat in the lower order for Pakistan during the T20I series against New Zealand, commencing on 12 January in Auckland.

While talking to the media here on Wednesday, Fakhar Zaman opened up about the reports of him dropping down the batting order from his usual number three spot as Saim Ayub is expected to open the innings with Mohammad Rizwan. “I don’t view it [batting lower down the order] as a sacrifice. If the team management doesn’t see me fitting into the opening position, it suggests they believe I can contribute to winning matches batting lower in the order,” said Zaman.

The 33-year-old batter also expressed his optimism about the competition for spots in the team. “Given the competition for spots in the national team, I consider myself fortunate to secure a place in the playing XI, especially with the impressive performances from players like Babar, Rizwan, and Saim.”

He further mentioned that he would be happy to play at any number, be it number six or seven to help his side. “If Babar or Rizwan come at one down, then I can come at two down. I will be happy to play at number six or seven even,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s T20I squad partook in the training session on Wednesday to boost their preparations ahead of the first T20I against New Zealand. The players carried out a robust three-hour training session, harnessing their batting, bowling and feeling skills by partaking in different drills to prepare for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

PAKISTAN T20I SQUAD:

Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Aamir Jamal, Abbas Afridi, Azam Khan (wk), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (vc/ wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Usama Mir and Zaman Khan.