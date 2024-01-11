Fawad moves LHC against rejection of nomination papers

Former Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhary has challenged decision of Appellate Tribunal.

The tribunal had maintained the objections against the nomination papers of Fawad Chaudhary from NA 60 and 61.

The tribunal’s verdict has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) where a full bench headed by Justice Baqar Najafi will hear the caseon Friday.

Fawad’s nomination papers were objected for his foreign visits and non-certification of affidavits.

The petitioner filed a petition seeking suspension of the tribunal decision, allowing him to contest the upcoming elections.