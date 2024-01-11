Thursday, January 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Financial assistance to deserving people commendable: Shaukat Virk

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Founder and General Secretary of Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the financial support of the deserving people of the society is admirable, we will continue to ensure the provision of free medical facilities to the poor and sick in our charity hospital. A lively person always serves humanity first, leaving no stone unturned in mercy. Providing basic needs to the underprivileged is our top priority. Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust has distributed warm clothes to three lac families in a very organized manner this year, our aim is to protect them from the negative effects of severe cold weather. In a statement, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk added that with the help of donors of Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust, millions of needy people in four provinces, including Punjab, got peace of mind by provision of warm clothes.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024