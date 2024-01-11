Financial assistance to deserving people commendable: Shaukat Virk

LAHORE - Founder and General Secretary of Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust Dr Shaukat Babar Virk has said that the financial support of the deserving people of the society is admirable, we will continue to ensure the provision of free medical facilities to the poor and sick in our charity hospital. A lively person always serves humanity first, leaving no stone unturned in mercy. Providing basic needs to the underprivileged is our top priority. Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust has distributed warm clothes to three lac families in a very organized manner this year, our aim is to protect them from the negative effects of severe cold weather. In a statement, Dr. Shaukat Babar Virk added that with the help of donors of Dr AQ Khan Hospital Trust, millions of needy people in four provinces, including Punjab, got peace of mind by provision of warm clothes.