Forced marriages

Forced marriage is a deeply concerning phenomenon wherein individuals are compelled to marry against their will.

Forced marriage represents a significant problem as it deprives people of the freedom to choose their life partners. The thought of being coerced into a marriage one does not desire is not only unfair but also has the potential to bring immense unhappiness.

The adverse effects of forced marriage are most pronounced among girls and women. They often face the unfortunate consequence of leaving school prematurely, hindering their educational pursuits. This denial of opportunities to learn and grow is inherently unjust. Every individual deserves the chance to receive an education and pursue their dreams. Beyond education, forced marriage takes a toll on individuals’ emotions and mental well-being, leading to feelings of sadness, anxiety, and isolation. In some instances, victims even endure physical and sexual abuse, which is utterly appalling.

To combat forced marriage, collective efforts are essential. Governments can play a pivotal role by enacting laws that render forced marriage illegal and impose penalties on those who coerce others into marriage.

SAJJAD WAHID, Lahore.