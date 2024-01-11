Four employees found dead at ECP office in Kandhkot

KANDHKOT - Four employees of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) have been found dead under mysterious circumstances in the district complex Kashmore Kandhkot. Local police said that the all four employees of ECP of district Kashmore died, apparently due to gas leakage, as they were sleeping in a room in a district complex without turning off the LPG heater. Police said that staff of ECP called them for help, as soon as police reached the spot they knocked the door but no one open door. Police forcefully entered the home after breaking the door and found that it was filled with smoke and bodies of four persons were recovered.

The deceased have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmed Magsi Election Officer, Entry operators including Majid khaalti and Ghulam Farid and assistant Abdul Rauf however they were belonged to Larkana. The local police said that the bodies had been sent to the civil hospital for the autopsy and to ascertain the cause of death. “The exact circumstances surrounding the death are yet to be determined and the investigation remains ongoing,” police said in a statement.

On other hands Provincial Election Commissioner of Sindh Sharifullah has expressed profound condolences over the sad demise of four employees of ECP in his condolence message, Provincial Election Commissioner Sharifullah has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of Mushtaq Ahmed Magsi District Election Officer, Entry operators including Majid khaalti and Ghulam Farid and assistant Abdul Rauf and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and to give courage to all members of the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.