Thursday, January 11, 2024
Gold rates declines by Rs300 per tola

APP
January 11, 2024
Business, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs300 and was sold at Rs216,100 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs216,400 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs257 to Rs185,271 from Rs.185,528 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs169,832 from Rs170,067, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.10 and was sold at Rs.2,650 whereas that of ten gram silver decreased by Rs.8.58 to Rs.2,271.94.

APP

