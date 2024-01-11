Governor Tessori pledges free bikes, phones for Karachiites

KARACHI - In a bold move aimed at alleviating the hardships faced by victims of street crimes, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has unveiled a comprehensive initiative that promises to provide free motorbikes, mobile phones, and health insurance to affected individuals in Karachi. Governor Tessori disclosed that, in the past year alone, over 1,700 cases of stolen vehicles were reported in Karachi, underscoring the pressing need for measures to support the victims of such crimes. To avail of the initiative, individuals are required to present their original Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) and First Information Reports (FIRs) at the Governor House. Furthermore, Tessori announced a groundbreaking health insurance scheme, allowing citizens access to free medical treatment up to Rs500,000 for themselves and their families. Emphasising the inclusivity of the program, the governor stated that anyone meeting the specified criteria can benefit from this healthcare initiative.