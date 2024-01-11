Hafeez Jalandhari remembered on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD - The 49th death anniversary of prominent poet, Hafeez Jalandhari observed on Wednesday. He was born on 5th January, 1912 at Hoshiarpur in India. He was a genius and very prominent among Urdu poets of his time. Famous poems of Hafeez Jalandheri are Teri talash mein ham jab kabhi nikalte hain, ‘Mohabbat karne vaale kam na honge’, etc. Hafeez was the ustad of Nasir Kazmi, who later on became one of the renowned poets of Urdu language and began writing ghazals under his teacher’s guidance. Hafeez died on 10th January, 1973 in Karachi.