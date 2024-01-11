Thursday, January 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Hafeez Jalandhari remembered on his death anniversary

Agencies
January 11, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  The 49th death anniversary of prominent poet, Hafeez Jalandhari observed on Wednesday. He was born on 5th January, 1912 at Hoshiarpur in India. He was a genius and very prominent among Urdu poets of his time. Famous poems of Hafeez Jalandheri are Teri talash mein ham jab kabhi nikalte hain, ‘Mohabbat karne vaale kam na honge’, etc. Hafeez was the ustad of Nasir Kazmi, who later on became one of the renowned poets of Urdu language and began writing ghazals under his teacher’s guidance. Hafeez died on 10th January, 1973 in Karachi.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1704866145.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024