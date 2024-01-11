Hamna, Ahmad win U-16 Inter-Division badminton singles titles

LAHORE - Hamna Irshad of Gujranwala and M Ahmad Usman of Multan won the Girls and Boys Singles titles of U-16 Talent Hunt Programme Inter-Division Badminton Championship at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday. Adviser to CM Punjab on Sports Wahab Riaz and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Minister Dr Najeebullah were the guests of honour on this occasion. Secretary Sports Punjab Raja Jahangir Anwar, DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, President Pakistan Badminton Federation Wajid Ali Ch, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar and others were also present on this occasion. Wajid Ali Ch later distributed prizes among the title winners and other position holders. In the Girls’ Singles final, Hamna Irshad of Gujranwala thrashed Rawalpindi’s Sameen Faisal in straight sets by 21-10 and 21- 18. The third position in this event also went to Gujranwala when Samha Naveed outpaced Pindi’s Ayesha Malik by 21-19 and 21-8. In Boys’ Singles final, M Ahmad Usman of Multan toppled Khuzaima Shahzad of Faisalabad comfortably by 21-17 and 21-16. Lahore’s Shahzaib Gilani trounced M Haseeb of Bahawalpur by 21-14, 21-17 to take third position in Boys’ Singles event.