HBL PSL media rights see a massive increase

LAHORE - The HBL Pakistan Super League witnessed a remarkable increase in its livestreaming and broadcast rights on Tuesday, with bids soaring by 113 percent and 45 percent for the 2024 and 2025 editions, respectively.

ARY Communications (Pvt) Limited emerged as the frontrunner, submitting the highest bid through a transparent and merit-based public tender process for broadcasting the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2024 and 2025 within Pakistan. This marked a substantial 45 percent increase from the previous two years’ value.

A competitive tender process involved Independent Media Corporation Pvt. Ltd (IMC – parent company of GEO Entertainment Television Pvt Ltd), ARY Communications (Pvt) Limited (ARY), Pakistan Television Corporation Limited (PTVC), and Tower Sports (Ten Sports) in submitting their bids.

Similarly, Walee Technologies secured the highest bid for live-streaming the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2024 and 2025, demonstrating a significant increase of 113 percent compared to the previous two years. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) received bids from five entities, including Consortium of ARY Communications (ARY, Myco, Daraz, and Tamasha), Walee Technologies, TransGroup FZE, Independent Media Corporation Pvt. Ltd (IMC), and Tower Sports (Ten Sports). The PCB Bid Committee has recommended the bids by ARY and Walee Technologies to the competent authority for approval.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Chairman PCB Management Committee Zaka Ashraf said: “I want to congratulate ARY, Walee Technologies, the Pakistan Cricket Board, its management committee, and the franchises on this historic moment. HBL PSL is a huge brand, and it has a massive fan following. This is a testament to the growth of the HBL PSL brand, and we are all eagerly waiting for HBL PSL 9 to begin now.”

ARY Digital Founder and CEO, Salman Iqbal, expressed delight, saying, “I am delighted that ARY has once again come out as the highest financial bidder for HBL Pakistan Super League, and fans will be able to watch HBL PSL again on A Sports for the next two seasons. Together with the Pakistan Cricket Board, ARY will work to further amplify the PSL brand in the next two seasons.”

Walee Technologies CEO and co-founder, Ahsan Tahir, commented, “We are honoured to have won the bid for HBL PSL ninth and tenth editions livestreaming media rights. Walee Technologies looks forward to taking the HBL PSL digital experience to the next level. We are in a position to make an investment of this magnitude because patriotic data-literate advertisers recognise that we are the only platform with the highest trust media touchpoints that attract Gen Z and Gen Alpha customer segments.”