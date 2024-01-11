IGP holds meeting to discuss procedures for rewarding investigation officers

KARACHI - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Wednesday, led a meeting focused on discussing standardized procedures for recognizing and rewarding investigation officers within the department.

The meeting extensively covered the planned guidelines, specifically examining the process for acknowledging and awarding investigation officers who exhibit remarkable skills and expertise in handling all phases of case investigations, with a focus on securing appropriate penalties for offenders according to court orders. During the session, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) for Administration in Karachi presented the proposed procedures. They highlighted that recommendations for rewards were based on case investigations and the duration of sentences given by the courts upon successful case resolutions. Various high-ranking officials, including those overseeing finance, administration, investigation, crime, and operation divisions within Sindh’s police, attended the meeting alongside the IGP.

IGP Riffat Mukhtar Raja emphasized the significance of implementing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Departmental Rewards and Certificates to acknowledge and honor the dedication and hard work of investigation officers.