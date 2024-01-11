IHC voids PTI founder's in-camera cipher trial

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday declared the trial court’s order in the cipher case, issued on Dec 14 last year, as null and void.

According to details, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of the IHC voided the trial court’s decision while hearing appeals filed by the founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who sought to halt the jail trial in the Cipher case and its in-camera proceedings.

The court lifted its stay order on the former PTI chairman’s in-camera trial after Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan assured that the statements of 13 witnesses would be recorded afresh.

According to the written order issued by the high court, all actions taken after December 14 in the Cipher case are deemed illegal.

On Dec 14, the special court formed under the Official Secrets Act issued an order prohibiting print, electronic and social media from publishing and broadcasting the proceedings related to the Cipher case.

The Cipher case revolves around a diplomatic cable that the FIA alleges was never returned by the PTI founder. The PTI has long maintained that the document contained a threat from the US to oust the former PTI chief as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Salman Akram Raja, who represented the PTI founder, told the media after the proceedings that he would also file a plea against Special Court judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain for repeatedly making mistakes.

He said that the high court had to set aside the proceedings multiple times.

“The trial would be open but would take place in jail. We will also file a petition on this. Everyone should be allowed to attend the trial, and the judge should be changed,” Raja added.