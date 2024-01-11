Thursday, January 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IIUI extends last date of admission till Jan 15

January 11, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   The International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) has extended the last date to apply for spring admissions in programs of its 11 faculties till Monday, 15th of January, 2024.

The University’s administration made this decision keeping in view the interest and requests of applicants to extend the date, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

The details of the offered programs of spring 2024 admissions, eligibility criteria and fee structure can be seen on cms. iiu.edu.pk.

For queries, male applicants can contact on Whatsapp number +92- 0319-5213192, while female applicants can contact on +92-0319-5213193.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1704866145.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024