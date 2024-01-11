IMF board set to approve $700m for Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Board is all set to approve $700 million for Pakistan today.

An official of the Ministry of Finance informed that the IMF is all set to approve the second tranche of $700 million for Pakistan as the government has already met all actions. He claimed that the State Bank of Pakistan would receive the tranche after the IMF Executive Board approves it.

The IMF’s board is scheduled to consider the first review under Pakistan’s current $3 billion standby arrangement (SBA) on January 11, 2024. According to the Executive Board’s calendar updated on the Fund’s website, the Board would take “Pakistan - First Review under the SBA” on its agenda. The current IMF programme of $3 billion is scheduled to end in the second week of April 2024, with around $1.8 billion remaining un-disbursed. The IMF had already released $1.2 billion as the first tranche in July. The IMF staff and the Pakistani authorities reached a staff-level agreement on November 15, on the first review under Pakistan’s SBA, subject to approval by the IMF’s Executive Board. Upon approval, Pakistan will have access to SDR 528 million (around $700 million). Pakistan is expecting to receive more inflows from international financial institutions in the next couple of months as the International Monetary Fund (IMF)’ s Executive Board would meet today.