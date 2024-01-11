Justice Ijazul Ahsan resigns as SC judge

Justice Ijazul Ahsan of the Supreme Court tendered his resignation over unknown reasons on Thursday.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan sent his resignation to President Arif Alvi. He was the third senior most judge of the apex court. He was set to become chief justice in October this year.

The development comes a day after Justice (retd) Naqvi stepped down from his post as SC judge.

On Jan 10, Supreme Court Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi tendered his resignation, as the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) was hearing a reference against him over the misconduct allegations revolving around amassing wealth beyond his resources.

In his resignation sent to President Arif Alvi, he said it wasn’t possible for him to continue working, as he mentioned his tenure both at the Supreme Court and the Lahore High Court (LHC).

“In the circumstances which are a matter of public knowledge and to some extent public record, it is no longer possible for me to continue to serve as a judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Considerations of due process also compel so," the resignation letter reads.