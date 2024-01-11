Khwarizmi International Award laureates to be announced this month

ISLAMABAD - The Khwarizmi International Award Laureates will be announced in January to recognize the valuable achievements of the researchers, innovators and inventors in the field of Science and Technology.

The applicants from across the world submitted applications for the 37th Khwarizmi International Award (KIA) announced for acknowledging their outstanding scientific achievements.

The awards have been announced by the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology in partnership with the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH), Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, The World Intellectual Property Organization, Economic Cooperation Organization, National Elite Foundation and others.

According to COMSTECH, the awards have been established in memory of Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, the Iranian Muslim mathematician and astronomer.

The Khwarizmi International Award is aimed at recognizing the efforts made by researchers, innovators and inventors from all over the world and to appreciate their invaluable achievements and contributions to various fields of science and technology.

The Khwarizmi International Award is named in memory of the achievements of Muhammad ibn Musa al-Khwarizmi, the Iranian mathematician and astronomer.

The Khwarizmi International Award is annually held to award those who are contributing in the fields of Aerospace, Agriculture and Natural Resources, Animal Sciences and Veterinary Medicine, Basic Sciences, Biotechnology and Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Medical Sciences, Chemical Technology, all fields of Engineering, Green Technology, Information Technology, Materials, Metallurgy, Mechatronics, Medical Sciences, Nanotechnology, Industry and Technology Management.

The awards consist of an engraved trophy, a certificate bearing the inscription of the awardee’s contributions and the signature of the President of Islamic Republic of Iran, a certificate signed by the Chairman of the KIA and a cash prize of 20,000 USD.