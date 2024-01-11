Thursday, January 11, 2024
KP CM directs PDA to construct sewerage line for KICH

Arshad Hussain Shah chairs meeting to review progress on Khyber Institute of Child Health project

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  The Khyber Institute of Child Health (KICH) faced operation­al hurdles addressed in a pivot­al meeting at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar. Led by Care­taker Chief Minister Arshad Hus­sain Shah, the session involved key officials, focusing on expedit­ing KICH’s functionality.

Initiated in 2013 under the fed­eral Public Sector Development Program, KICH’s civil work nears completion, but challenges per­sist. Lack of gas, electricity con­nections, and a sewerage line hin­der its operationalization. Fund release for medical equipment and new positions are crucial for the hospital’s functionality.

In response, the Chief Minister directed the Peshawar Develop­ment Authority to plan the hos­pital’s sewerage line construction swiftly. He urged SNE propos­al for KICH in the upcoming cabi­net meeting and coordinated with SNGPL and PESCO for gas and electricity provisions.

Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled, two held

Arshad Hussain Shah empha­sized KICH’s significance, promis­ing to resolve fund release issues for medical equipment procure­ment and vowing no tolerance for further delays.

In another event at the Pesha­war police line, Shah lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for their sacrifices against terrorism. He assured unwavering support from the government and the na­tion.

At the “Police Darbar,” Shah praised the police force’s bravery, assuring their morale amid chal­lenges. He pledged the caretak­er government’s commitment to prioritize law and order, ensuring all police requirements, including funds for injured personnel. Shah paid homage to police martyrs and visited the Data Analysis Sec­tion to understand its operations.

Acknowledging financial con­straints, Shah reaffirmed the gov­ernment’s dedication to bolstering the police force despite challeng­es. Regarding the shortage of se­curity personnel for the upcom­ing elections, discussions with the federal government were ongoing.

KP FS&HFA unveils annual performance report for 2023

Shah affirmed the government’s commitment to adhere to deci­sions made by Courts and the Election Commission, pledging full support for implementation.

The meeting addressed crucial KICH operational hurdles, empha­sizing its importance, while Shah’s interactions with the police un­derscored unwavering support amidst challenges and financial constraints.

