KP CM directs PDA to construct sewerage line for KICH

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Institute of Child Health (KICH) faced operation­al hurdles addressed in a pivot­al meeting at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar. Led by Care­taker Chief Minister Arshad Hus­sain Shah, the session involved key officials, focusing on expedit­ing KICH’s functionality.

Initiated in 2013 under the fed­eral Public Sector Development Program, KICH’s civil work nears completion, but challenges per­sist. Lack of gas, electricity con­nections, and a sewerage line hin­der its operationalization. Fund release for medical equipment and new positions are crucial for the hospital’s functionality.

In response, the Chief Minister directed the Peshawar Develop­ment Authority to plan the hos­pital’s sewerage line construction swiftly. He urged SNE propos­al for KICH in the upcoming cabi­net meeting and coordinated with SNGPL and PESCO for gas and electricity provisions.

Arshad Hussain Shah empha­sized KICH’s significance, promis­ing to resolve fund release issues for medical equipment procure­ment and vowing no tolerance for further delays.

In another event at the Pesha­war police line, Shah lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for their sacrifices against terrorism. He assured unwavering support from the government and the na­tion.

At the “Police Darbar,” Shah praised the police force’s bravery, assuring their morale amid chal­lenges. He pledged the caretak­er government’s commitment to prioritize law and order, ensuring all police requirements, including funds for injured personnel. Shah paid homage to police martyrs and visited the Data Analysis Sec­tion to understand its operations.

Acknowledging financial con­straints, Shah reaffirmed the gov­ernment’s dedication to bolstering the police force despite challeng­es. Regarding the shortage of se­curity personnel for the upcom­ing elections, discussions with the federal government were ongoing.

Shah affirmed the government’s commitment to adhere to deci­sions made by Courts and the Election Commission, pledging full support for implementation.

The meeting addressed crucial KICH operational hurdles, empha­sizing its importance, while Shah’s interactions with the police un­derscored unwavering support amidst challenges and financial constraints.