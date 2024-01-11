KP CM directs PDA to construct sewerage line for KICH

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Institute of Child Health (KICH) faced operational hurdles addressed in a pivotal meeting at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar. Led by Caretaker Chief Minister Arshad Hussain Shah, the session involved key officials, focusing on expediting KICH’s functionality.
Initiated in 2013 under the federal Public Sector Development Program, KICH’s civil work nears completion, but challenges persist. Lack of gas, electricity connections, and a sewerage line hinder its operationalization. Fund release for medical equipment and new positions are crucial for the hospital’s functionality.
In response, the Chief Minister directed the Peshawar Development Authority to plan the hospital’s sewerage line construction swiftly. He urged SNE proposal for KICH in the upcoming cabinet meeting and coordinated with SNGPL and PESCO for gas and electricity provisions.
Arshad Hussain Shah emphasized KICH’s significance, promising to resolve fund release issues for medical equipment procurement and vowing no tolerance for further delays.
In another event at the Peshawar police line, Shah lauded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police for their sacrifices against terrorism. He assured unwavering support from the government and the nation.
At the “Police Darbar,” Shah praised the police force’s bravery, assuring their morale amid challenges. He pledged the caretaker government’s commitment to prioritize law and order, ensuring all police requirements, including funds for injured personnel. Shah paid homage to police martyrs and visited the Data Analysis Section to understand its operations.
Acknowledging financial constraints, Shah reaffirmed the government’s dedication to bolstering the police force despite challenges. Regarding the shortage of security personnel for the upcoming elections, discussions with the federal government were ongoing.
Shah affirmed the government’s commitment to adhere to decisions made by Courts and the Election Commission, pledging full support for implementation.
The meeting addressed crucial KICH operational hurdles, emphasizing its importance, while Shah’s interactions with the police underscored unwavering support amidst challenges and financial constraints.