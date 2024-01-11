KP FS&HFA unveils annual performance report for 2023

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safe­ty and Halal Food Authority unveiled its annual performance report for the year 2023. The report, presented on Wednesday, emphasized a series of proactive measures undertaken to en­sure food safety across the province.

The comprehensive report high­lighted an array of actions, notably field inspections and the disposal of non-standard food items, along with the issuance of new licenses.

Throughout the past year, Food Safe­ty teams conducted over 115,000 field operations targeting various food busi­nesses. Inspections encompassed a wide spectrum of establishments, in­cluding 39,755 grocery stores, 8,174 wholesale dealers, 7,508 bakeries, 6,679 dairy shops and farms, 7,470 ho­tels, 6,370 dry fruit shops, 2,374 kebab shops, and 5,718 tandoors.

These operations resulted in the disposal of more than 40,000kg of sub-standard and hazardous food items. Notable confiscations de­tailed in the report include 19,140 lit­ers of adulterated milk, 24,880 kgs of non-standard and unsafe meat, 23,491 kilograms of adulterated Jag­gary, 14,223 kilograms of hazardous sweets, 20,748 liters of oil and ghee, 18,864 kilograms of spices, 5,830 lit­ers of beverages, and 17,160 kilo­grams of snacks.

Approximately 2,000 food-related businesses were sealed due to health code violations, with warning notices issued to over 7,800 businesses, stress­ing compliance with health and safety standards.

Moreover, the Authority granted li­censes to 7,216 new businesses. In terms of testing, the newly established static food testing and mobile food testing laboratories examined 17,532 samples of various food items. Out of these samples, 5,947 yielded unsatis­factory results. Dairy products, water, beverages, fruit juices, cooking oil, tea leaves, honey, and others were among the items tested.

The report also highlighted numer­ous training sessions involving over 1,700 food workers, aimed at educat­ing them on health principles. The Au­thority generated approximately Rs 95.6 million in revenue through license fees and imposed fines totaling PKR 61.8 million for violations of health principles.

Notably, the KP FS&HFA introduced the Nutrition Wing in 2023 to promote safe food practices among the public. Director General Shafiullah Khan reit­erated the commitment to combatting the adulteration mafia and outlined comprehensive plans for regulating food items in the forthcoming year.