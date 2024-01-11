LDA to become an exemplary institution in terms of service delivery, says CS

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Wednesday visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) offices and inspected one-window cell and under-construction identification cell. He asked the visitors about the quality of services being provided there and issued directions to authorities on the spot. Appreciating the LDA for expediting records sifting, the chief secretary said that after digitalization of records was completed in two months, the LDA would become an exemplary institution in terms of service delivery. He lauded the efforts of DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and his team for resolving the long-standing issues of digitalization of Johar Town’s record. Later, the chief secretary presided over a meeting on the LDA related issues. He directed the authorities to introduce IT-based reforms in the town planning and housing wings and provide corporate sector-style services for approval of building design. He said that the process of design approval and ownership transfer should be made easier through IT interventions and citizens should not be made to visit offices unnecessarily. The CS also issued instructions regarding simplification of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for approval of commercial property design for convenience of the business community