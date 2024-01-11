LHC moved against Shehbaz, Hamza's acquittal in money laundering case

The Lahore High Court has been moved against the acquittal of PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz in the money laundering case.

The petition was filed by Mirza Shahzad Akbar, the former PM’s adviser on interior, through advocate Haroon Ilyas on Thursday.

In the petition, Akbar contends that during the case inquiry, 28 benami (anonymous) accounts were identified, and a record of 15,000 transactions was discovered, all of which were included in the charge-sheet.

Akbar asserts that the charge-sheet included a list of 100 witnesses and revealed that through these 15,000 transactions, an amount of Rs16 billion had been laundered.

Despite presenting documentary evidence to the Islamabad Accountability Court, where a charge-sheet consisting of 4,000 pages was submitted, both Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz were acquitted, he adds.

The PTI leader, currently in self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom, points to the discrepancy between the presented evidence and the court's decision.

The petitioner has requested the high court to declare the acquittal of both Shehbaz and Hamza null and void.