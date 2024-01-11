Magnitude 6 earthquake hits parts of Pakistan

Parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday experienced a 6.0 magnitude earthquake.

As per details, the earthquake tremors were felt in Swat, Lower Dir, Upper Dir, Islamabad, Lahore, Swabi, Kohat, Abbottabad, Sargodha, Peshawar, Batgram, Khyber, Landi Kotal, Barra, Chitral and other parts of Pakistan.

According to the seismological center, the depth of the earthquake was 213 kilometers, while the epicenter was in the Hindukush region. People came out of their houses in fear by reciting Kalma-e-Tayyaba.

In November, an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude on the Richter scale jolted Gilgit and its adjoining areas.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) confirmed that tremors were felt in Gilgit and the adjoining areas. However, no loss of life or damage to property was reported from anywhere.

According to NSMC Islamabad, the depth of the quake was recorded at 45 kilometers and the epicenter was 84 kilometers in the North West.