Thursday, January 11, 2024
Man kills two brother in-laws over domestic disputes

Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2024
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   A man gunned down his two brother in-laws over domestic disputes in Hinjarwal area of Lahore, police said on Wednesday. According to details, key accused Fahad had entered in love marriage but his wife was staying with her brothers due to differences with husband. The culprit visited house of in-laws to take back his wife but her brother refused to send their sister with him. The disgruntled accused along with his cohort shot dead his brother in-laws including Muzzamil and Mudasir and fled the scene after committing dual murder. The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem. The police registered a case into the incident and after constituting a special team started raids to arrest the culprits.

