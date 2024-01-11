Thursday, January 11, 2024
Maulana Tariq Jameel emphasises religious freedom in Pakistan

January 11, 2024
VEHARI  -  Renowned Islamic preacher, Maulana Tariq Jameel, lauded Pakistan as a beacon of religious freedom for both Muslims and minorities, while urging the Muslim Ummah to actively contribute to safeguarding Palestinians from the hardships imposed by the Israeli regime. Speaking at the annual ceremony of Jamia Khalid bin Waleed, a prominent religious school, where participants celebrated the completion of Sahaha Sita and Quran memorisation, Maulana Tariq Jameel highlighted the significance of Madrasahs, scholars, and students as fortresses and defenders of religion.

Reflecting on the blessings of Allah Almighty, he encouraged righteous actions that please Allah, emphasising the importance of gratitude for the religious freedom enjoyed in Pakistan without fear or danger. Drawing attention to the struggles of the oppressed Palestinians, he urged that we should consider their sacrifices and emphasised the need for unity in supporting those facing adversity.

Maulana Tariq Jameel praised Pakistan as a great nation and expressed admiration for the Pakistan Army, acknowledging their role in safeguarding the nation. He highlighted the dedication of Jamia Khalid bin Waleed in promoting and uplifting Islam, urging special prayers for its construction and development.

