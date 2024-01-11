Mian Junaid of PP 145 calls on Aleem Khan, joins IPP

LAHORE - In the Constituency of National Assembly NA 117, a candidate of PP 145 Mian Junaid Zulfiqar, has called on President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Abdul Aleem Khan and decided to participate in his election campaign. On this important breakthrough, Mian Junaid Zulfiqar said that contesting elections by a humanitarian personality like Abdul Aleem Khan in any constituency would be the good fortune for the residents because he would prioritize the work of the poor and downtrodden class over politics. Mian Junaid Zulfiqar along with all his colleagues announced to join the Istehkam- e-Pakistan Party in the presence of former Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood. Speaking on this occasion, President IPP, Abdul Aleem Khan said that our manifesto is to serve the masses without any discrimination and solve the problems of the people. He added that downtrodden areas also have equal rights at the government and they should get opportunities to improve the quality of life accordingly. Abdul Aleem Khan said that In Sha Allah, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan party will work to provide education, health and employment facilities to every citizen. There is no dearth of talent among our youth, only if they are given the right opportunities, this soil can prove to be very fertile, he added. Abdul Aleem Khan congratulated Mian Junaid Zulfiqar and his companions on joining the IPP and assured them of his all possible support. The prominent political figures of Shahadara Mian Absar Ajmal, Muhammad Zeeshan, Mian Saqib Ajmal, Muhammad Tahir, Malik Umair and Mian Aqib Ajmal were also among those who joined IPP and assured to be part of the election team of Abdul Aleem Khan and work day-and-day.