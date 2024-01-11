Minister stresses need to boost provincial revenue

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Revenue Review Committee, led by Fi­nance Minister Ahmed Rasool Bangash and Finance Secretary Amer Sultan Tareen, convened at the Min­ister’s office in Peshawar, marking a pivotal develop­ment. The session brought together major stakehold­ers from entities responsible for revenue generation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing on the province’s Own Source Revenue (OSR), covering both tax and non-tax components.

With a critical emphasis on fortifying Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa’s economic stability, Finance Minister Ban­gash articulated an ambitious goal of achieving a PKR 85 billion own-source revenue target for the fiscal year 2023-24, surpassing the previous year’s budget by PKR 10 billion. This commitment highlighted the finance department’s determination to overcome fi­nancial challenges.

However, Finance Secretary Tareen acknowledged a current revenue collection shortfall against the in­itial 2023 target. He emphasized the collaborative efforts of the Provincial Revenue Review Commit­tee, major revenue-generating entities, and techni­cal support from SNG in thoroughly analyzing the own-source revenue situation. Strategic decisions were made, including remapping receipts under principles for FY 2023-24, aiming to bolster provin­cial revenues.

Finance Minister Bangash commended the col­laborative endeavor, emphasizing the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa government’s unwavering commitment to achieving fiscal goals and reinforcing financial sta­bility. The committee’s strategic measures and ded­ication painted an optimistic path for the province’s economic future.

Overall, the meeting’s focus on enhancing revenue, despite initial shortfalls, demonstrated a proactive approach by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The collaborative efforts and strategic decisions sig­nalled a strong commitment to overcoming challeng­es and paving the way for a more financially resilient future for the province.