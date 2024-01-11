Minister stresses need to boost provincial revenue

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Revenue Review Committee, led by Finance Minister Ahmed Rasool Bangash and Finance Secretary Amer Sultan Tareen, convened at the Minister’s office in Peshawar, marking a pivotal development. The session brought together major stakeholders from entities responsible for revenue generation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, focusing on the province’s Own Source Revenue (OSR), covering both tax and non-tax components.
With a critical emphasis on fortifying Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s economic stability, Finance Minister Bangash articulated an ambitious goal of achieving a PKR 85 billion own-source revenue target for the fiscal year 2023-24, surpassing the previous year’s budget by PKR 10 billion. This commitment highlighted the finance department’s determination to overcome financial challenges.
However, Finance Secretary Tareen acknowledged a current revenue collection shortfall against the initial 2023 target. He emphasized the collaborative efforts of the Provincial Revenue Review Committee, major revenue-generating entities, and technical support from SNG in thoroughly analyzing the own-source revenue situation. Strategic decisions were made, including remapping receipts under principles for FY 2023-24, aiming to bolster provincial revenues.
Finance Minister Bangash commended the collaborative endeavor, emphasizing the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s unwavering commitment to achieving fiscal goals and reinforcing financial stability. The committee’s strategic measures and dedication painted an optimistic path for the province’s economic future.
Overall, the meeting’s focus on enhancing revenue, despite initial shortfalls, demonstrated a proactive approach by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. The collaborative efforts and strategic decisions signalled a strong commitment to overcoming challenges and paving the way for a more financially resilient future for the province.