KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan has denied reports of withdrawing its senior deputy convener’s candidature from NA-242 where PML-N has fielded its party President Shehbaz Sharif. Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while denying reports of MQM withdrawing its candidate from NA- 242 in favour of Shehbaz Sharif, said the reports in this regard are not true. Mustafa Kamal is the MQM-P candidate from NA-242, he asserted.