Naqvi orders to allocate new site for driving licence test centres

LAHORE - Punjab Care­taker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid a visit to the site, being used for car driving test at Gaddafi Stadium, here on Wednesday.

While declaring the allocated place for taking the tests as in­appropriate, he ordered for es­tablishing eight centres at an appropriate place for taking the tests. He ordered to functional­ise the centres forthwith so that citizens should not face any de­lay or difficulty in getting licenc­es. He said that tents should be established along with provid­ing adequate sitting facilities to the candidates.

Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar gave a brief­ing with regard to establish­ing a new site for taking the car driving test.

Talking to the media persons, the CM said that there was a lot of public rush for obtaining the driving licences. “I have in­spected the test centres site at the Gaddafi Stadium, but this site is inappropriate,” he said. Secretary Sports and CTO La­hore would jointly allocate a new site for the test centres, he added. “We will select an ap­propriate site for the purpose and inform citizens about bit as well,” he said.

Mohsin Naqvi said that eight driving test centres were be­ing established right from today [Wednesday], adding that cit­izens would not need to stand in the long queues. Adequate sitting arrangements would be made for citizens at the driv­ing test centres. He said up till now, 11 million driving licenc­es had been issued, adding that 100,000 driving licences were being made in Punjab on daily basis, he said. 30,000 driving li­cences were only being made in Lahore daily while 70,000 were being made in other cities, he added.

Naqvi said that earlier only 2,000 to 3,000 driving licenc­es were being made in Punjab daily. The CM disclosed that the driving licence fee would be increased four times from 16th of January, adding that citizens should obtain their driving licences in advance so as to save themselves from paying extra fee.

Mohsin Naqvi revealed that more than 10,000 underage drivers failing to carry a driv­ing licence had been arrest­ed. He said underage and those driving a vehicle without a li­cence were being arrested with­out any discrimination, he said. They were granted bail after 2 to 3 days. In case of registration of an FIR, underage drivers and those driving a vehicle without a valid license could face many problems in their personal re­cord, he warned.

The CM said: “There was no plan of Journalists Colony phase 2, but we will decide about the working journalists’ residential; issues across Punjab in com­ing few days. We are not decid­ing about any colony under the shadow of a press club, but will announce for the working jour­nalists across Punjab.”

The CM said that the head of a parking company in Lahore had been transferred due to differ­ent complains and the charge had been handed over to the deputy commissioner. There was a parking mafia in Lahore and they used to take contract initially and then got involved in a parking company in Lahore. The name of Lahore Parking Company was being used and the same mafia was running it.

CM lays foundation stone of GOR-9 project at DHA phase 9

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi laid the foun­dation stone of GOR-9 project at DHA Phase 9, here on Wednesday.

A total of 29 houses would be established for the officers of the Punjab government at GOR-9 and for this purpose 56 kanals of land has been allocated.

Addressing the ceremony of laying the foundation stone of GOR-9, the CM stated, “Earlier, we laid the foundation stone for the construction of residences of low ranked government em­ployees, and today laid the foun­dation stone for the construc­tion of official residences.”

The government employees have to wait for a long time in order to acquire their residenc­es, he said. “We are striving that the officers should not have to wait for their residences,” he added. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that 29 houses are going to be constructed in GOR-9. Hopeful­ly, the residences would be built before the stipulated 15 months timeline. “We are making a con­sultation jointly with the Chief Secretary for establishing one main GOR near the Mall Road so that the shortage of official resi­dences can be fulfilled,” he said.

He said the problems increase manifold due to non-allocation of houses for the staff members and government officers, ap­prising that concrete measures would be taken with regard to shortage of residences in com­ing 10 to 15 days. High-Tech design smart houses are being built in GOR-9, he apprised.