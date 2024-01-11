Nepra finally issues show-cause notice to Fesco

Fesco’s negligence has resulted in 15 fatalities since FY2020-21.

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has finally issued showcause notice to Faisalabad Electric Supply Company for its failure to execute earthing of high-tension and low tension HT/LT poles in its service territory which had resulted in the 15 fatalities since FY2020-21. Nepra had started the process more than one and a half years ago in June 2022, which has culminated in the issuance of show-cause notice to Fesco.

After due deliberations and taking into account the submissions/arguments made by the licensee and in light of the NEPRA Act, NEPRA (Fine) Regulations, 2021, and other applicable documents, the Authority is of the considered opinion that the licensee has failed to provide any satisfactory reply to the explanation served to it, therefore, the Authority hereby decides to issue a show cause notice to the licensee in terms of Regulations 4(8) & (9) of the NIEPRA (Fine) Regulations, 2021, said a Nepra in its order in the matter of issuing of explanation to FESCO on account of failure to execute earthing/grounding of HT/LT, Poles/Structure in its service territory.

The Authority while taking notice of serious safety hazards, which has resulted in fatal accidents, had directed the licensee on June 07, July 06, and August 02, 2022, to submit the data pertaining to the total number of poles/ structures, number of poles/structures already earthed/grounded, and number of poles/structures to be earthed/ grounded. Accordingly, a meeting/ hearing with the officials of the licensee was held on October 04, 2022, wherein, the authority directed the licensee to submit complete details of PCC poles and steel structures with and without earthing/grounding. The licensee submitted that the execution of earthing/ grounding of remaining structures would be done by end of the year. In this regard, it was observed that the licensee submitted a plan upto the extent of HT/LT structures only, and it did not submit anything about PCC poles.

It was further highlighted during the hearing that the licensee misrepresented the figures before the authority, as it was claiming that the provided numbers were of both PCC poles and steel structures. however, at later stage, it was revealed that the said numbers only pertained to steel structures. The licensee has never provided any details of FCC poles to the authority despite repeated directions issued by the Authority. Therefore, the Authority decided to initiate legal proceedings against the licensee.

Nepra had conducted public hearing on August 17, 2023, where FESCO submitted that it already completed the survey of HT/LT steel structures. FESCO submitted that the earthing of HT/ LT steel structures will be completed by December 31. The Authority has considered the submissions of the licensee and observes that the licensee’s submissions are far away from ground realities. If the submissions of the licensee are assumed to be true, then there should have been zero fatalities in its territory. However, five fatalities of its employees occurred in FY-2020- 21, six fatalities (3 employees and 3 public) occurred in FY 2021-22, and four fatalities (2 employees and 2 public) occurred from July 2023 onwards in its service territory. This reveals that the licensee has failed to rectify serious safety hazards, which caused the leakage current & harm to human life, and subsequently their death.

The licensee has submitted that it is strictly monitoring to maintain IEEE/ IEC standards by keeping earthing resistances within permissible limits. The licensee has further submitted that it is already following protection system practices and system coordination of the distribution code of Nepra. The licensee has also added that the checking of earthing is a continuous process and field formations are doing it on a periodic basis. The Authority has gone through the submissions of the licensee and observes-that-the same are in contradiction with the findings of NEPRA Regional Office, Faisalabad. As per the findings of the authority, the steel structures installed in the past had earthing/grounding, however, it has become ineffective due to deterioration and change of moisture contents at the sites over the passage of time. Further, it is on record that during the last few years, a number of - casualties occurred in the licensee’s territory due to the failure of the protection system. Therefore, the submissions of the Licensee regarding continuous monitoring of earthing/ grounding are not based on facts.

The licenee has submitted that it was the first DISCO that has surveyed the poles/structures on a war footing basis, and upon the directions of the Authority, a road map for earthing of the distribution system has been formulated. The licensee has further submitted that materials have been procured and tenders have been floated at the circle level for execution of earthing. Additionally, the-licensee- has submitted the - quantified numbers of material procured and details of work orders issued to the contractors. In this regard, the Authority has considered and examined the submissions of the licensee and is of the view that the Licensee has started to carry out the task after the direction of NEPRA. However, the licensee being a distribution licensee should have initiated such efforts a lot earlier which it failed to do. NEPRA has taken up this matter since June 2022 and repeatedly directed the Licensee to submit a concrete plan and subsequently provide monthly progress reports. However, no single progress report has yet been submitted by the licensee which again shows that the Licensee has not earthed any single pole/structure despite the lapse of more than one year. Hence it appears that the submissions of the Licensee are only on paper but not on the ground.

The licensee has submitted that it has started the survey of HTILT PCC poles at the subdivisional level on a war footing basis which will be completed soon. The submissions of the licensee have been considered by the Authority and observes that since October 2022, time and again the licensee was directed to submit the details of HTT PCC poles an subsequent execution of earthingplan- for the-same However, despite the lapse of almost one year, the said survey has still not been completed which shows the licensee’s poor commitment to eliminate this severe safety hazard. Consequently, it appears that the licensee’s submissions exist predominantly on paper only and lack tangible implementation on the ground. Hence, it is constrained to believe that the licensee has failed to inculcate safety culture in its service territory.