Thursday, January 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pak-China collaboration in chili production begins to deliver

Pak-China collaboration in chili production begins to deliver
INP
3:49 PM | January 11, 2024
Business

The collaboration between Pakistan and China for cultivation of high-yielding red chili of vibrant colors in Sindh has started yielding results, as the first shipment of red chili has been exported to China.

With the help of a Chinese company’s expertise, Kunri Research Institute developed Kunri-I and Nageena varieties of chili that yielded 25-30 percent more than the previous ones. Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retired) Maqbool Baqar sent off the first shipment, saying the two countries have a vast potential for trade, cooperation and industry-level partnership.

Chili is grown over more than 143,000 acres producing approximately 144,000 tonnes. Sindh contributes about 80 percent to the national production. Umarkot, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Jamshoro, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu and Shikarpur districts are used for production of red chili.

China’s involvement in contract farming, employing modern technology, and providing training to local farmers has helped unlock Pakistan’s potential for high-quality chili production. The project’s success on model farms, yielding 700 tons of dried chilies, underscores the promising prospects of this collaboration.

Israeli officials expect ICJ to issue judicial order against Tel Aviv over Gaza war

Agriculture, accounting for 23 percent of Pakistan’s GDP and employing 37.4 percent of the national labor force, remains a pivotal sector. The country’s agricultural eminence is underscored by its position as the world’s 4th largest exporter of rice, now expanding its exports to include dried red chilies to China.

The recent years have witnessed a decline in dried red chili exports from Pakistan, prompting strategic collaboration with China under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The successful implementation of a 2021 pilot project testing chili cultivation in Pakistan laid the foundation for this remarkable achievement.

Last year, the floods in Sindh dealt a huge blow to chili farmers. In a province heavily dependent on agriculture, extreme climate conditions are hitting the rural economies hard.

In an interview with WealthPK, Dr Mubarik Ahmed, consultant agriculture and food at the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), said that using modern techniques helps us manage phytosanitary and meet the food safety requirements of the importing countries by addressing the issues of aflatoxin and pesticide residues. He added that the Authority is planning to help local farmers in installing more chili dryer units.

PML-N, allied parties agree over seat adjustment in Sindh

Tags:

INP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1704955156.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024