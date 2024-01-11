Thursday, January 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pak-Qatar aerial drill ‘Zilzal-II’ kicks off in Qatar

Pak-Qatar aerial drill ‘Zilzal-II’ kicks off in Qatar
Staff Reporter
January 11, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force have started joint aerial exercise Zilzal-II in Qatar. First held in the year 2020, Zilzal-II air exercise is the 2nd in a series of exercises, hosted by State of Qatar. The exercise is one of the most complex joint air force exercises, which aims at promoting interoperability between the two allied nations while providing an opportunity for shared learning, according to a press release. The exercise will mimic a near realistic aerial warfare scenario coupled with real-time opportunity for the participating Air Forces to test their operational readiness. The exercise, aimed at improving joint planning mechanism, is considered as a historical benchmark to further solidify the existing defence partnership between the two brotherly countries. During the exercise, PAF’s newly inducted state-of-the-art J-10C fighter aircraft will flex its muscles against Eurofighter jets of Qatar Emiri Air Force in their first ever face-off in an aerial exercise.

Gilani predicts PPP’s victory with heavy margin

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1704866145.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024