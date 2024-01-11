Pak-Qatar aerial drill ‘Zilzal-II’ kicks off in Qatar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force have started joint aerial exercise Zilzal-II in Qatar. First held in the year 2020, Zilzal-II air exercise is the 2nd in a series of exercises, hosted by State of Qatar. The exercise is one of the most complex joint air force exercises, which aims at promoting interoperability between the two allied nations while providing an opportunity for shared learning, according to a press release. The exercise will mimic a near realistic aerial warfare scenario coupled with real-time opportunity for the participating Air Forces to test their operational readiness. The exercise, aimed at improving joint planning mechanism, is considered as a historical benchmark to further solidify the existing defence partnership between the two brotherly countries. During the exercise, PAF’s newly inducted state-of-the-art J-10C fighter aircraft will flex its muscles against Eurofighter jets of Qatar Emiri Air Force in their first ever face-off in an aerial exercise.