Thursday, January 11, 2024
Pakistan’s EU envoy meets rices exporters

APP
January 11, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -   Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday held a meeting with the office bearers of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) wherein they discussed the Pakistan’s existing agricultural trade profile in the EU.

The meeting was attended by Chairman REAP Chela Ram Kewlani and committee members of the Association. The meeting also deliberated over the issues related to the rice exports to European countries and explored mechanisms for further streamlining the cooperation and complying with market requirements. Ambassador Amna Baloch keenly listened to the issues and assured her full cooperation to resolve the same to help increase rice exports from Pakistan to Europe. The said meeting was attended by management committee members REAP, Muhammad Noman and Dr. Muhammad Hafeez and Ex-Chairmen REAP Rafique Suleman.

