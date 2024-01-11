Party workers directed to launch massive election campaign: Raja

ISLAMABAD - PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf said on Wednesday that the party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had directed the party workers to launch a massive election campaign to win the February 8 polls. PPP leaders told The Nation that Bilawal sees a “real chance” for the party to win the elections. “The PPP workers have been asked to stay alert and launch a massive campaign for the elections. Bilawal is himself leading this campaign,” PPP leader Raja Pervez Ashraf said. He said Bilawal’s rallies and meetings so far have been encouraging. “We are optimistic about winning the polls. The PPP workers need to gear up,” he added. Ashraf, who is the Speaker of the National Assembly and a former Prime Minister, said the PPP’s position in Punjab was stable. “We will show good results in Punjab too,” he contended. PPP leader Malaika Raza, who plans to run for a National Assembly seat from Islamabad, also expressed optimism about the February 8 polls. “The February 8 elections will see the PPP as the largest party. We will form government in the centre and the provinces,” she maintained. Earlier, the PPP issued a directive instructing all supporting candidates to withdraw their nomination papers in support of the officially nominated candidates for the 2024 elections. Nisar Khuhro, the PPP’s Sindh President, specifically urged candidates not running on the party ticket to promptly withdraw their nomination papers and submit withdrawal receipts to the party secretariat. PPP leader Nisar Khuhro claimed that the PPP would unveil surprises on February 8, asserting their dominance in Sindh.