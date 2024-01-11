Thursday, January 11, 2024
“Nuclear weapons offer us nothing but a balance of terror, and a balance of terror is still terror.” –George Wald

Past in Perspective
January 11, 2024
Opinions, Past in Perspective, Newspaper

The Tsar Bomb, the most powerful nuclear weapon ever detonated, symbolises the apex of Cold War arms escalation. On October 30, 1961, the Soviet Union tested this colossal device in the remote Arctic Archipelago of Novaya Zemlya. Its sheer destructive force eclipsed all other nuclear arms, yielding an estimated 50-58 megatons, over 3,000 times more powerful than the Hiroshima bomb. The explosion’s shockwave circled the Earth thrice, causing widespread devastation in surrounding areas. The Tsar Bomb stands as a chilling reminder of humanity’s capability for mass destruction, urging global dialogue on nuclear disarmament and the preservation of peace

