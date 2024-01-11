PCB and Cricket Australia unite to avert PSL-BBL schedule conflicts

LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia have successfully reached an agreement to avoid scheduling conflicts between the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Big Bash League (BBL). The collaboration aims not only to eliminate clashes but also to enhance the player pool for both leagues.

PCB Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer, expressing gratitude to Cricket Australia, highlighted the positive interaction between the boards in recent months. Addressing a press conference here at the PCB Headquarters on Wednesday, Salman Naseer said: “Due to the increasing number of leagues worldwide, scheduling clashes have become a concern. We have reached a principle understanding with Cricket Australia to ensure there won’t be any clashes between BBL and PSL in the future.”

Acknowledging the abundance of opportunities available to players globally, the PCB COO emphasized the importance of careful workload management. “We discussed player availability, recognizing that players have numerous league options. Both boards have committed to assisting each other in maintaining a quality pool of players for both PSL and BBL, with a focus on better handling of No Objection Certificates.”

As part of this collaborative effort, the agreement also entails more frequent tours by Pakistan women’s, Shaheens, and U19 teams to Australia. This initiative aims to provide these teams with valuable exposure and help them acclimatize to the Australian conditions.