Thursday, January 11, 2024
PHC issues contempt notice to ANP provincial President

APP
January 11, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Ibrahim Khan has issued a contempt notice to Aimal Wali Khan, provincial president of Awami National Party (ANP), in a contempt of court case. Chief Justice Ibrahim Khan heard the defamation case against Aimal Wali Khan, filed by PTI leader Fazal Muhammad Khan. The petitioner’s lawyer, Amir Advocate, informed the court that ANP’s provincial president had made derogatory remarks against the PHC Chief Justice. The lawyer argued that Aimal Wali Khan’s remarks amounted to contempt of court.

