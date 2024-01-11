PML-N, allied parties agree over seat adjustment in Sindh

Five political parties have agreed over seat adjustment on the national and provincial assemblies’ seats in Sindh.

According to sources, PML-N’s Bashir Memon will contest against People’s Party’s Makhdoom Jameel-uz-Zaman from NA-216 (Matiari) while PML-N’s Asghar Shah will contest from NA-205 (Naushehro Feroze-I).

JUI’s Allama Rashid Soomro will challenge Bilawal Bhutto in National Assembly constituency from Larkana, sources shared.

JUI candidates will also contest from Ghotki district’s PS-18, Kashmore and Shikarpur’s seats.

Meanwhile, PML-N candidates will contest from PS-5 and PS-6 in Kashmore and PS-9 Shikarpur.

Sources said that the allied parties likely to support PML-N candidates at Karachi’s NA-229, NA-230 and NA-231. All allied parties will support Irfanullah Marwat of GDA at PS-105.

A JUI candidate or former MNA Abdul Shakoor Shad, who is contesting election as an independent could be a joint candidate of the coalition to challenge People’s Party’s Nabeel Gabol from NA-239 Lyari.

Moreover, the PML-N wants to give ticket to Awais Noorani from NA-232. PML-N’s Tanveer Jadoon likely to become joint candidate from PS-107.

Awami National Party (ANP) will also contest on a provincial seat from Karachi with the support from other parties of the alliance.

The coalition parties also considering over backing Nasir Mehmood of JUI from Lyari’s provincial constituency PS-106. Another JUI candidate likely to be fielded from PS-111 and PS-114 from Keamari district.

A PML-N candidate could contest from NA-211 Mirpur Khas with support of other allied parties, sources said.

Meanwhile, JUI and PML-N candidates will likely to be nominated on most seats of Shikarpur, Kashmore and Jacobabad districts.