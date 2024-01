PML-N announces candidates from Rawalpindi, Gujranwala divisions

LAHORE - PML-N has announced the candidates from Rawalpindi and Gujranwala divisions for National and Punjab Assembly seats.

According to a notification issued by Ishaq Dar, the Incharge of PML-N’s election cell, party has issued ticket to Sheikh Aftab Ahmed from NA-49, Malik Sohail Khan from NA-50, Raja Osama Sarwar from NA-51, Raja Mohammad Javed Iqbal from NA 52, Raja Qamarul Islam from NA 53, Malik Abrar Ahmed from NA 55, Hanif Abbasi from NA 56, Daniyal Chaudhry from NA 57, Major Retired Tahir Iqbal from NA 58 NA and Sardar Ghulam Abbas from NA 59.

From Gujranwala division, tickets have been issued to Chaudhry Abid Raza from NA 62, Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gul from NA 63, Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed Abbas Sidhu from NA-65, Nasir Ahmed Cheema from NA 66, Saira Afzal Tarar from NA 67 Mushahid Raza from NA 68, Nasir Iqbal Bosal from NA 69, Chaudhry Armaghan Subhani from NA 70 Khawaja Muhammad Asif from NA-71, Ali Zahid from NA 72, Nosheen Iftikhar from NA-73, Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan from NA-74, Chaudhry Anwar Haq from NA 75,Ahsan Iqbal from NA-76.

No ticket was issued to PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz from Narowal. Chaudhry Muhammad Bashir Vark succeeded in getting the ticket from Gujranwala Constituency NA-77, Khurram Dastgir Khan NA 78, Zulfikar Ali Bhandar from NA 79, Shahid Usman from NA-80 and Azhar Qayyum Nehra from NA 81. Also, the PML-N announced the ticket holders of Provincial Assembly from Rawlpindi and Gujranwala divisions. PP 27-Hanif Malik, PP 27-Shabbir Ahmad, PP 29-Nawanzadar Haider Mehdi, PP 30-Maj (R) Moin Nawaz Warriach, PP 33-Mohammad Ali, PP 34-Mian Tariq Mahmood, PP 35-Waqar Ahmad Cheema, PP 36-Adanan Afzal Chatha, PP 37-Mian Shahid Hussain, PP 38-Sheikh Gulzar Ahmed, PP 39-Aoun Jahangir, PP 40-Hameeda Mian, PP 41-Tariq Yaqoob, PP 42-Khalid Mahmood Ranjha, PP 43-Akhtar Abbas Bosal, PP 44- Arif Iqbal, PP 45-Tariq Subhani, PP 47- Mansha Ullah Butt, PP 48- Rana Liaqat Ali, PP 49-Rana Mohamad Afzal, PP 50-Ch Naveed Ashraf, PP 51-Zeeshan Rafique, PP 52-Arshad Javed Warriach, PP 53-Rana Abdul Sattar, PP 54-Ahsan Iqbal, PP 56-Mannan Khan, PP 57-Khawaja Mohammad Wasim, PP 58-Bilal Akbar Khan, PP 59-Bilal Farroq Tarar.