PPP stages sit-in against power, gas load-shedding in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) voiced strong discontent over the lack of essential services like gas and electricity in Dera Ismail Khan, staging a protest and sit-in at GPO Chowk on Wednesday.

Led by PPP Central Informa­tion Secretary and NA-44 can­didate Faisal Karim Kundi, the demonstration persisted for over two hours, drawing PPP candidates for PK-112 Ahmad Karim Kundi and PK-113 Azi­zullah Khan Alizai, Chief of De­rawal Group and PK-113 can­didate Sohail Rajput, alongside local political leaders includ­ing Shafiq Chaudhry, Fazal Ba­loch, Hashmat Rehman Sadozai, and Farhan Leghari. Hundreds of party workers and residents also joined in solidarity. Ban­ners and placards emblazoned with anti-load shedding slogans adorned the protest, resonating with chants against the WAPDA and SNGP departments.

Addressing the assembly, Fais­al Karim Kundi emphasized the PPP’s unwavering commitment to advocating for people’s rights. He lamented the deprivation faced by the people of Dera Ismail Khan, particularly regarding electricity and gas shortages.

Expressing dismay over the pu­nitive measures faced by the res­idents, Kundi accused WAPDA officials of involvement in elec­tricity theft, branding citizens as culprits. He reiterated that to­day’s peaceful protest highlighted the dire need for essential servic­es and warned of future mobiliza­tion if the issues persisted.

The PPP information secre­tary extended an invitation to all political parties to stand in uni­ty on this crucial concern affect­ing residents. Chief of Derawal Group Sohail Rajput, Azizullah Alizai, and other leaders also ad­dressed the gathering