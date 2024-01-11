PPP stages sit-in against power, gas load-shedding in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) voiced strong discontent over the lack of essential services like gas and electricity in Dera Ismail Khan, staging a protest and sit-in at GPO Chowk on Wednesday.
Led by PPP Central Information Secretary and NA-44 candidate Faisal Karim Kundi, the demonstration persisted for over two hours, drawing PPP candidates for PK-112 Ahmad Karim Kundi and PK-113 Azizullah Khan Alizai, Chief of Derawal Group and PK-113 candidate Sohail Rajput, alongside local political leaders including Shafiq Chaudhry, Fazal Baloch, Hashmat Rehman Sadozai, and Farhan Leghari. Hundreds of party workers and residents also joined in solidarity. Banners and placards emblazoned with anti-load shedding slogans adorned the protest, resonating with chants against the WAPDA and SNGP departments.
Addressing the assembly, Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the PPP’s unwavering commitment to advocating for people’s rights. He lamented the deprivation faced by the people of Dera Ismail Khan, particularly regarding electricity and gas shortages.
Expressing dismay over the punitive measures faced by the residents, Kundi accused WAPDA officials of involvement in electricity theft, branding citizens as culprits. He reiterated that today’s peaceful protest highlighted the dire need for essential services and warned of future mobilization if the issues persisted.
The PPP information secretary extended an invitation to all political parties to stand in unity on this crucial concern affecting residents. Chief of Derawal Group Sohail Rajput, Azizullah Alizai, and other leaders also addressed the gathering