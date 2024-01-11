Thursday, January 11, 2024
PPP unveils names of candidates for Multan's NA, PA seats
Web Desk
6:54 PM | January 11, 2024
The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Thursday announced the list of party candidates for National Assembly and provincial assembly seats in Multan.

The candidates who were issued the tickets included Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani for NA-148, Ali Musa Gilani for NA-151 and Abdul Qadir GIlani for NA-152.

The candidate who were issued the provincial assembly tickets included Ali Haider Galani for PP-213, Barrister Syed Mudassar Shah for PP-214,

Shakil Hussain Labar for 215, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shahzad for PP-216 and Rana Sajid for PP-218.

Wasif Mazhar Raan was issued ticket for PP-219 and Kamran Abdullah Mudal for PP-221.

