Thursday, January 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PPP welcomes SC verdict in Musharraf case

Farhatullah babar says January 10 is a red lettered day in history of judiciary and Constitution reasserting itself

PPP welcomes SC verdict in Musharraf case
Our Staff Reporter
January 11, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict in Pervez Musharraf case. President PPP Human Rights Cell Farhatullah Babar said the restoration by the SC of the verdict of the Special Court convicting Musharraf will be remembered as historic for its great symbolic value for which the apex court has earned the appreciation of all democracy loving people. He said January 10 is a red lettered day in the history of judiciary and the constitution reasserting itself. Babar said the ethos of the people of Pakistan is democratic and today their democratic ethos has struck back with full force. “The CJP Qazi Faez Isa and honorable judges Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Aminuddin Khan and Athar Minallah have played their historic role in protecting the constitution and strengthening democracy which will always be remembered with respect and admiration,” he added.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1704866145.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024