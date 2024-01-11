PPP welcomes SC verdict in Musharraf case

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) yesterday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict in Pervez Musharraf case. President PPP Human Rights Cell Farhatullah Babar said the restoration by the SC of the verdict of the Special Court convicting Musharraf will be remembered as historic for its great symbolic value for which the apex court has earned the appreciation of all democracy loving people. He said January 10 is a red lettered day in the history of judiciary and the constitution reasserting itself. Babar said the ethos of the people of Pakistan is democratic and today their democratic ethos has struck back with full force. “The CJP Qazi Faez Isa and honorable judges Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Aminuddin Khan and Athar Minallah have played their historic role in protecting the constitution and strengthening democracy which will always be remembered with respect and admiration,” he added.