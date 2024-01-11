PPP will emerge victorious in region dominated by PML-N, claims Bilawal

LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing party workers of in constituency NA-127 on Wednesday said that the purpose of the event was to let people know that PPP is ready to contest elections.

Bilawal said that he had heard that this region is dominated by PML-N but they are nowhere to be seen.

No one knows who their candidates are. It was also heard that the PTI has quite an influence in Lahore, but the people should tell us whether that is the case. “The PPP is the sole party that is ready to contest the elections in Lahore,” he said.

Bilawal said that they were asking Misbah ur Rehman to contest elections from Lahore since long and he finally agreed and will be the candidate from PP- 160. Moreover, the PPP has decided that Faisal Mir would be its candidate in PP-161. It is hoped that Mir will uphold his family’s legacy. Manzar Abbas Khokhar who has joined the PPP from the PML-N will represent the party in PP-162. It is hoped that he will be the next MPA of the people.

Bilawal said that he is confident about implementing the PPP’s message of unity and harmony, and the Party will initiate it from NA-127. “We have to bury the conflicts within to work under the flag of the PPP, and strive for the sake of the ‘arrow’ and Quaide- Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, to show the world that Lahore was, is and will forever belong to the Bhuttos.

The party workers will have to knock every door to convey our message and 10-point socioeconomic contract with the people. Bilawal promised that if given the opportunity to serve the people as their PM, he vows to double the salaries of the people within five years, provide 300 units of electricity freeof- cost and guarantee free and quality education for the youth.

Bilawal said that he wishes to establish free-of-cost healthcare institutions meeting international standards in Lahore and all over Punjab, as he has done in Sindh. We will also build three million houses for our poor brothers and give the ownership to the women of the households, for which it is imperative that the arrow is stamped on elections day, he said. We will not only expand the Benazir Income Support Programme, but facilitate our farmers and workers through the ‘Benazir Mazdoor Card’ and ‘Benazir Kissan Card’. Chairman Bilawal directed the workers to apprise the youngsters of the PPP’s ‘Youth Card’, the aspiration behind which is to help them prosper by supporting them financially. We also aim to eradicate hunger, for which we will initiate the ‘Bhook Mitao Programme’, Chairman PPP resolved.

The PPP does not believe in the politics of hate and division, and it wishes to put an end to the traditional form of doing politics. We wish to introduce a new form of politics that forgoes the personal vendettas and egoism. The elections are to take place on February 8. The PML-N has made a habit of running from the elections be it the local government elections, bye-elections or general elections. The people now have to show the PML-N that the elections will take place on February 8 and it has nowhere to run, Chairman Bilawal said. The PPP will be victorious and change the destiny of the people. Chairman Bilawal instructed the party workers to continue their struggle for the party.