President Alvi accepts resignation of SC’s Justice Mazahar Naqvi

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday accepted the resignation of Supreme Court’s Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

According to a press release issued by the President House today, Dr Alvi accepted Justice Naqvi’s resignation “on the advice of the prime minister under Article 179 (retiring age) of the Constitution”.

Naqvi, who is facing ‘misconduct’ allegations in the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) Wednesday forwarded his resignation to the President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi

It was an honour to work as Lahore High Court and Supreme Court judge, Naqvi said and added he could not continue discharging his duties.

“I, therefore. effective today resign as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan,” the letter added.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court (SC) rejected a plea to stay the Supreme Judicial Council’s (SJC) proceedings against Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi.

The complaint against Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi was filed in the judicial council, by Mian Dawood Advocate.

In April, Justice Isa and Justice Masood had written a judicial letter to Justice Bandial, then the CJP, to convene an SJC meeting to review these allegations.

In May, the then-CJP Bandial referred the matter to Justice Tariq Masood for a legal opinion.





