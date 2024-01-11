Press Club Dynamics

The National Press Club in Islamabad remains a central hub for ongoing protests advocating for the rights of Balochistan, housing two distinct camps— the Balochistan Shuhada Forum (BSF) and the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC). While the BSF camp has witnessed a decrease in attendance, the BYC camp has seen a growing number of families joining the cause.

A recent visit to the BSF camp by Abdullah Gul, chairman of Tehreek-i- Jawanan Pakistan/Kashmir, shed light on India’s alleged involvement in Balochistan through its foreign intelligence agency RAW. Former caretaker minister Nawabzada Jamal Raisani, leading the camp, emphasised the urgent need for the government to acknowledge and financially support victims of terrorism in Balochistan. Raisani, who is also contesting for a National Assembly seat, called for assistance to victims of targeted killings and terrorism, urging the state to address the genuine issue of missing persons while condemning the actions of outfits like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Force (BLF), and Baloch Republican Army (BRA). Speakers at the BSF camp advocated for a judicial commission to investigate killings by banned outfits, accusing the rival BYC camp of supporting anti-state elements and being fraudulent. The camp revealed the names of Baloch National Army (BNA) commanders Gulzar Imam Shambe and Sarfraz Ahmed Bungulzai, who had previously admitted to receiving funding from India.

Concurrently, the BYC camp, established since December 22, has maintained momentum despite challenges such as harsh weather and pressure from law enforcement agencies. With a focus on demanding information on missing persons, the camp welcomed 12 new family members, predominantly women, on Monday and Tuesday. Dr. Mahrang Baloch, a leader of BYC, expressed solidarity with the BSF protesters, highlighting their shared demand for improved law and order in Balochistan.

The complex dynamics between these two camps underscore the intricate nature of the Balochistan issue. The BSF camp’s emphasis on alleged RAW involvement and calls for financial support for victims contrasts with the BYC’s focus on transparency regarding missing persons and a demand for the rule of law in Balochistan. As tensions escalate, it becomes increasingly evident that transparent and comprehensive solutions are imperative for addressing the multifaceted challenges surrounding the Balochistan question.