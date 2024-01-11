PTI submits requisition to convene Senate session

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) submitted a requisition on Thursday to convene a session of the Upper House.

According to sources, senators affiliated with the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Jamaat-e-Islami are signatories to this requisition.

Details indicate that the agenda of the requisition focuses on ensuring timely elections.

