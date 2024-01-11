Remittances record inflow of $2.4b in Dec

ISLAMABAD - Workers’ remittances have started increasing after stability in Pakistani currency and crackdown on exchange companies, as remittances recorded an inflow of $2.4 billion during the previous month (December 2023).

In terms of growth, during Dec’23, remittances increased by 5.4 percent on monthly basis and 13.4 percent on yearly basis, according to the latest data of the State Bank of Pakistan. Meanwhile, workers’ remittances inflow of $13.4 billion has been recorded in first six months (July to December) of the current fiscal year (FY24). The inflow was recorded at $2.38 billion for December 2023 after it had dropped to around $2b per month in mid 2023. Most of this increase is coming from Gulf countries, where hundi/hawala is more prevalent. According to SBP, remittances inflows during Dec 23 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($577.6 million), United Arab Emirates ($419.2 million), United Kingdom ($368.0 million) and United States of America ($263.9 million).

The ministry of finance in its recent report stated Balance of Payment (BoP) data for November shows some developments, as exports of goods and services increased by 12.2 percent on a YoY basis and marginally by 0.2 percent on a MoM basis, respectively. Exports are consistently above $3.0 billion mark since Aug-23. On the other hand, November imports of goods and services were at $5.3 billion, marginally higher than their level of $ 5.2 billion observed in October and $ 5.0 billion in Nov-22. Resultantly, the trade balance of goods and services decreased by 4.3 percent on YoY basis but increased by 3.3 percent on MoM basis. In the coming months, it is expected that exports would remain at around current observed level and take advantage of increase in domestic economic activities and encouraging foreign demand. Similarly, imports will continue to observe their increasing momentum in coming months with assumptions of stable exchange rate and soothed global commodity prices.

Current account balance turns to surplus in November, mainly due to decline in primary income debit, which decreased significantly by 36 percent on MoM basis. For the outlook, considering all other components of secondary income included worker’s remittances as well as primary income balance, the current account will remain in a manageable limit.