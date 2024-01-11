SACM visits DHQ Tangi

PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Caretaker Chief Minister on Transport, Zafarullah Umerzai on Wednesday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Tangi district Charsadda and inspected its various sections.
He visited medical, surgical and children’s wards, minor operation theatres, high dependency units and ECG Room and inquired about the provision of facilities to patients. He also met with patients and listened to their problems.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that patients would be provided with all the needed facilities and they would be facilitated and provided improved healthcare delivery system.