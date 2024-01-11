SACM visits DHQ Tangi

PESHAWAR - Special As­sistant to Caretaker Chief Min­ister on Transport, Zafarullah Umerzai on Wednesday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Tangi district Charsadda and inspected its various sec­tions.

He visited medical, surgical and children’s wards, minor op­eration theatres, high depend­ency units and ECG Room and inquired about the provision of facilities to patients. He also met with patients and listened to their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that patients would be pro­vided with all the needed facili­ties and they would be facilitated and provided improved health­care delivery system.