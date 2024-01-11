Safe City Command Control Center issues e-challans to violators

ISLAMABAD - The Safe City Command and Control Center issued e-challans to drivers who violated traffic laws, such as driving without seat belts, fancy number plates, zebra crossing violations, red signal violations, over-speeding, and using mobile phones while driving, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday. According to him, following the special directives of the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Safe City Islamabad issued 222,195 e-challans in 2023 on different traffic violations, including 4,495 for seat belt violations, 206,747 for over-speeding, 431 for mobile phone usage during the driving, 2,008 for zigzag crossing, 37,019 for fancy number plates, and 4,619 for red signal violations, a public relations officer said. He said that there was an increase in the rate of challans for traffic violations in 2023, primarily aimed at reducing violations of traffic laws and minimizing traffic accidents. CPO Safe City/ Traffic emphasized that maintaining peace and security in the federal capital along with safeguarding the lives and property of citizens remains a top priority for Islamabad Capital Police.