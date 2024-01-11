Thursday, January 11, 2024
Sanaullah terms PHC decision 'a victory for lawbreakers'

Web Desk
9:03 PM | January 11, 2024
National

Rana Sanaullah, the PML-N Punjab chapter president and former interior minister, demanded on Thursday that all parties be given the option to abstain from conducting intra-party elections.

Commenting on the Peshawar High Court’s decision that allowed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to retain its electoral symbol of the “bat”, Sanaullah said that following the high court’s verdict, the Elections Act, 2017, had effectively come to an end.

“After this decision, there's no need for parties to conduct intra-party elections.”

The PML-N leader termed the decision a victory for lawbreakers, asserting that it demonstrated the preference for a specific individual rather than the case itself.

He said that the high court’s decision had brought back memories of the former chief justice of Pakistan (r) Saqib Nisar.

Sanaullah asserted that the decision was tantamount to placing a lock on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), adding that it would boost the morale of those accused in the violent May 9 riots.

CJP Isa-led SC bench to hear ECP appeal against PHC verdict on 'bat'

