Thursday, January 11, 2024
SAU former registrar Hafeezullah Memon passes away

APP
January 11, 2024
Regional

HYDERABAD  -  Former Registrar of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Hafeezullah Memon passed away here Wednesday after a protracted illness. He was laid to rest at his ancestral. Vice-Chancellor of SAU Dr. Fatah Mari expressed condolences to the bereaved family.

In his condolence statement, Dr. Mari remarked that late Hafeezullah Memon rendered valuable services to the Sindh Agriculture University, which will always be remembered. The Registrar SAU Ghulam Mahiuddin Qureshi, along with professors, officers and staff members of the University also expressed their condolences on the demise of the former registrar.

APP

