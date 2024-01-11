SC upholds Gen Musharraf ’s death sentence verdict

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday upheld the Special Court’s decision of awarding death sentence to Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf in the high treason case, under Article 6 of the Constitution.

The Special court was set up under the Criminal Law Amendment (Special Court) Act, 1976, for trial of Pervez Muharraf in the high treason case. A four-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Athar Minallah, and Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan conducted hearing of an appeal of the former COAS, against the Special Court verdict, and the petitions of Bar Associations against the Lahore High Court (LHC) judgment. The Special court on December 17, 2019 had sentenced Muharraf to death in the high treason case. However, a threejudge bench of LHC, headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, and Justice Chaudhry Masood Jahangir in January 2020 had quashed the verdict given by the Special Court and declared the formation of the court ‘unconstitutional’.

During the hearing, Barrister Salman Safdar, who had filed the appeal on behalf of Musharraf, informed the court that his client died in Dubai on February 5, 2023.

The apex court had also issued notice to the legal heirs of the appellant on all the addresses available within Pakistan and abroad. But neither received any response from the family members of Musharraf, nor legal heirs appeared before the court.

The Chief Justice said that if my father is convicted in murder case, and files an appeal and later on dies. The family will suffer from the stigma. Why should they be deprived of the right to remove it? He said; “Let this issue be alive.” He asked the counsel, since you have no instruction from the deceased’s family then how this court will hear you?

The bench declared that the impugned judgment passed by LHC was not sustainable and accordingly set aside it.

Pakistan Bar Council’s Vice-Chairman Haroon-ur-Rashid and its Chairman Executive Committee Hassan Raza Pasha, in a statement, appreciated the SC decision.